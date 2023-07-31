Sound of Freedom 1100

Moments from release... In Sound of Freedom, Jim Caviezel plays former Homeland Security agent Tim Ballard, whose organization Opertation Underground Railroad is credited with saving hundreds of children from traffickers.

 Angel Studios

Three weeks after the release of Sound of Freedom, a film that tells the incredible true story of a former government agent who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers, Premier Danielle Smith announced a $4-million investment to tackle the scourge of human trafficking in Alberta.

Typically, human trafficking takes the form of sexual exploitation or forced labour. The vast majority of trafficked victims (96%) are women and girls.

Major Tom
Major Tom

If the federales can justify nonsensical ministries for inclusion and diversity, with human trafficking a $80 billion a year global industry.....why can't they form a federal ministry to combat human trafficking in Canada? Passing laws means nothing if they are not enforced!

