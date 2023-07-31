Moments from release... In Sound of Freedom, Jim Caviezel plays former Homeland Security agent Tim Ballard, whose organization Opertation Underground Railroad is credited with saving hundreds of children from traffickers.
Three weeks after the release of Sound of Freedom, a film that tells the incredible true story of a former government agent who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers, Premier Danielle Smith announced a $4-million investment to tackle the scourge of human trafficking in Alberta.
Typically, human trafficking takes the form of sexual exploitation or forced labour. The vast majority of trafficked victims (96%) are women and girls.
Smith's announcement represents a hopeful development in the fight against sexual exploitation, for which she and her government should be commended.
Unfortunately, forcing or coercing women to have abortions is just another method that traffickers, like pimps, use to wield their power over women and girls.
So, the fact that an almost complete legislative vacuum exists when it comes to abortion in Alberta, is baffling. Minors in Alberta can undergo an abortion without the consent — or even knowledge — of their parents.
So, unlike when a minor child wants a tattoo, an ear piercing, requires surgery or even needs an aspirin while at school, the consent of parents is not required for that same minor to undergo an abortion.
Parents might never know of their daughter procuring an abortion. And in cases where abortion is used to cover-up the exploitation of that child (as occurs in more than 50% of cases, according to one US study,) parents may never learn of their daughter's exploitation.
As Premier Smith stated in her announcement: "...[human trafficking] persists in the shadows."
So why then does there continue to be no legislation requiring the informed consent of parents when it comes to an abortion for their minor daughter? The absence of abortion regulations leaves our girls vulnerable to continued exploitation and trafficking — the very things supposed to be prevented.
Perhaps just as bad, there is nothing requiring abortion facilities to report suspicions of exploitation, abuse or trafficking.
So, girls and women who repeatedly procure an abortion (as is the case in nearly 30% of trafficked victims) are left to fend for themselves against the ruthless hands of their exploiters. At the very least, abortion providers should be required to screen and report on possible cases of trafficking, exploitation and coercion.
Chemical abortion services using the abortion pill (Mifepristone/Misoprostol; Mifegymiso) make it easier to traffick women and girls without discovery.
The prescription of chemical abortions should be removed from telemedicine done over the phone or online to further reduce the risk of exploitation.
The Premier is quoted as saying: “We can’t afford to close our eyes to the problem of human trafficking. And we can’t afford to ignore those who are at risk of being trafficked or those who have been trafficked."
Prolife Alberta couldn't agree more. Let’s hope the Premier opens her eyes to the connection of abortion with sex trafficking and fills the legislative void.
Richard Dur is executive director of Pro-Life Alberta Political Association (PAPA)
(1) comment
If the federales can justify nonsensical ministries for inclusion and diversity, with human trafficking a $80 billion a year global industry.....why can't they form a federal ministry to combat human trafficking in Canada? Passing laws means nothing if they are not enforced!
