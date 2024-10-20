DUR: Mum and dad must be involved in teenage pregnancy life decisions

Richard Dur is the Executive Director, Prolife AlbertaAs the United Conservative Party’s (UCP) Annual General Meeting approaches on November 2, members are once again bracing for what may feel like an all-too-familiar cycle of debate, voting, and disappointment. Despite the buzz surrounding controversial resolutions, the truth is that members’ votes may not carry the weight they expect, (nor the impact their opponents fear.)Despite their name, policy "resolutions" are non-binding. Take Resolution 206.5b, for example. UCP members overwhelmingly voted for the Alberta government to protect children by requiring parental consent for all invasive medical procedures on minors, barring emergencies or judicial intervention. The intent was crystal clear: parents, not bureaucrats, should make decisions for their children when it comes to serious medical interventions.Fast forward to today, and what’s been done? Thankfully, Premier Danielle Smith has taken a good first step on this critical issue, addressing the specific case of gender-related procedures for transgender minors. However, her approach seems more about navigating the highly charged debate over the trans community than truly standing up for broader parental rights.Premier Smith has shown a selective approach to addressing parental rights, focusing almost exclusively on gender-related medical procedures. While important, this narrow focus leaves broader parental rights issues unaddressed and highlights her reluctance to champion the cause comprehensively.Smith has spoken about the need for parents to be informed and involved when their children seek gender-related medical interventions. While this message has resonated with party members and Albertans alike, it has also exposed the limits of her willingness to take a firm stance on parental rights across the board. Her focus on this specific issue, while crucial, appears more driven by the controversy surrounding the trans community than by a genuine commitment to parental authority in all aspects of children's medical care. Unfortunately, it also leaves her open to accusations that her policy “targets” trans kids unfairly.Still, while cautious, Premier Smith has made strides in addressing UCP members’ concerns regarding gender-related procedures. However, there is a growing sense within the party that broader parental rights need to be prioritized. The longer these issues remain unresolved, the more frustration will build among UCP members seeking more decisive action. For parents who believe they should play a guiding role in their children's significant medical decisions, the limited focus on gender-related matters feels insufficient.The issue of abortion stands as perhaps the most glaring example of this inconsistency. In Alberta, a minor can undergo an abortion — a serious, irreversible, and elective procedure — without even notifying her parents. Meanwhile, the same minor needs parental consent for far less serious medical matters, like getting a vaccine or even a routine dental procedure. This means that while parents must give consent for less serious medical procedures, they are kept in the dark when it comes to abortion. This inconsistency is outrageous, and Premier Smith’s government has done nothing so far to address this gross double standard.Even with Premier Smith at the helm, Albertans remain subject to NDP-era abortion “bubble-zone” policies. These policies, which remain in place under Smith's leadership, prohibit Albertans from opposing the killing of children before birth outside abortion facilities. At the same time, they are forced to pay for the terminations performed there — including those performed on minors without parents’ knowledge.The opportunity is there for Premier Smith to broaden her approach and address the full range of parental rights issues, including parental notification for minors seeking abortions and other significant medical interventions. By doing so, her government can align itself more closely with the values expressed by the party membership (and most Albertans, in fact,) while simultaneously preventing even the perception that her policies unfairly target trans youth. It’s time for the government to go beyond largely symbolic gestures and deliver real change for parents across the province.Richard Dur is the Executive Director, Prolife Alberta.