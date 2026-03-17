Opinion

DUR: Ordinary buildings, extraordinary consequences — inside Calgary’s abortion industry

From a children’s author to a corporate tax lawyer, one family’s ties to the Kensington Clinic reveal how abortion, public funding, and professional detachment intersect behind an unmarked facade.
Calgary abortion clinic
Calgary abortion clinicImage courtesy of Google
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Alberta
Calgary
Abortion
Abortion Clinic
Opinion
Opinion Column

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