Opinion

DUR: ‘Safe and routine’ — so why are there silent ambulances at abortion clinics?

When emergency services are called to an abortion clinic without fanfare, it raises a question the industry has spent decades avoiding. How often does this actually happen?
Ambulance outside an Albertan abortion clinic
Ambulance outside an Albertan abortion clinicScreenshot
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Alberta
Opinion
Ambulances
Opinion Column
Abortion Clinics

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