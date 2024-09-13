Opinion

DUR: Silence not an option in the abortion battle

"But no euphemism can cover up the ugly reality of what happens."
Fetus
FetusNaratrip Boonroung / Vecteezy.com
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Abortion
Richard Dur
Prolife Alberta

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news