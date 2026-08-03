Opinion

DUR: The dark side of surrogacy — what happens when a child isn’t ‘built to order?’

When a diagnosis changed everything, a surrogate refused to abort. Her story exposes how commercial surrogacy reduces human life to a contract.
Pregnant women
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