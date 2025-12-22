Opinion

DUR: The other Christmas story — when power fears children

From King Herod to Alberta Health policy. How the state still decides which babies are allowed to live.
Jesus in a manger
Jesus in a mangerImage courtesy of Al Elmes on Unsplash
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bible
Alberta Health Services
Christmas
Abortion
Late Term Abortions
Christianity
Opinion
Opinion Column
King Herod slaughters the children
Holy Bible

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news