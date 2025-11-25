Opinion

DUR: The quiet horror: Inside Canada’s late-term abortion regime

When ‘no limit’ means no mercy — how Canada turns late-term abortion into routine healthcare.
Baby in the womb
Baby in the wombNaratrip Boonroung / Vecteezy.com
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abortion
Late Term Abortions
Opinion
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news