DZIADYK: ‘Buy local’ needs a definition — and proof

Jon Dziadyk is the Executive Director of Alberta Certified. He is a former Edmonton city councillor and former Chief of Staff to Alberta’s Minister of Affordability and Utilities.
Albertans want to support Alberta businesses. Governments encourage it, customers ask for it, and companies advertise it.
But “buy local” currently means almost anything. Many businesses describe themselves as local, but the term can mean very different things.
Local might refer to a storefront in Calgary, an Alberta resident owning a national franchise, or an out-of-province company operating here. None of those facts establishes that the business is actually Alberta-owned and operated. Without a common definition, ownership threshold, operational standard, or independent verifier, buyers are left to rely largely on marketing claims. And marketing is often intended to deceive.
Without standards or metrics, “buy local” remains a slogan. Buyers cannot confidently act on it, and genuinely Alberta-owned businesses must compete against companies claiming the same advantage without proving it.
That is an economic problem — especially now.
Recently, the United States imposed 50% tariffs on $27.6 billion of Canadian goods. Energy and potash were excluded from the latest American measures, but Alberta manufacturers, agricultural processors, and other businesses remain exposed to higher costs and disrupted relationships.
The lesson is not that Alberta should retreat from trade. We are an export economy. The lesson is that resilient businesses need options: reliable local suppliers, clearer ownership information, and stronger domestic relationships before the next disruption arrives.
The desire already exists. A 2026 Business Development Bank of Canada survey found that 57% of consumers would pay more for Canadian-made goods, while 37% had difficulty identifying them. Respondents cited unclear labels, inconsistent definitions, and “maple washing” — patriotic marketing unsupported by substance.
Alberta has the same credibility gap. Place names, flags, and mountain imagery may suggest a connection to this province, but they prove nothing about ownership, control, or where key decisions are made.
Government campaigns help build awareness. Alberta promotes “Buy Local Alberta,” while federal procurement increasingly prioritizes Canadian suppliers, materials, and content. Yet neither a campaign poster nor a purchasing preference answers the essential question: how does a buyer know a business is genuinely local?
Alberta Certified was created to answer it.
We occupy a space that had been empty: trusted, independent, third-party verification of Alberta ownership and operations. Our purpose is to de-risk “buy local” by turning a loose marketing claim into a measurable, defensible business credential.
For privately held companies, our standard generally requires at least 80% of shares to be owned by Alberta residents or Alberta corporations, at least 80% of directors to reside here, registration and good standing in Alberta, and meaningful operations within the province. We work with an authorized Alberta Registries agent to acquire proof that substantiates and de-risks buy-local claims.
For purchasers, the badge reduces the risk that a supplier is misrepresenting its Alberta identity. For certified businesses, it provides credible differentiation from competitors making unverified claims. For procurement officials, it provides documentation that can support local content and Buy Canadian requirements.
That documentation is becoming increasingly valuable. Federal Buy Canadian procurement rules now prioritize Canadian suppliers and content in strategic contracts. Bidders may be required to attest to having a permanent Canadian place of business, Canadian registration and tax filings, and personnel or daily business activities in Canada. Contracting authorities can also request supporting evidence.
Alberta Certified proves that a company’s ownership, registration, and Alberta operations have already been independently reviewed. Certified companies begin with defensible verification documents instead of rebuilding their proof every time a purchaser asks. Our Concierge Consulting can also help present that information in the form procurement officials require — saving a step, reducing duplicated paperwork, and cutting through bureaucratic red tape.
The credential is affordable and available across industries — from home-based makers to industrial companies. Approved members receive a personalized badge, marketing materials, verification documents, and a public directory listing. They can use the designation on websites, proposals, storefronts, and tender packages wherever proof of Alberta ownership creates value for customers and partners.
But wait, there’s more. Certified businesses also attest to an eight-part Ethical Pledge covering honest marketing, responsible information handling, fair treatment, sustainable operations, community support, and accountability. We also direct 10% of annual membership fees to Alberta causes, which truly means that certified companies are good corporate citizens worthy of support.
The complete certification standards, Ethical Pledge, and application process are available at AlbertaCertified.ca.
The market already wants to buy local. Alberta businesses have earned that advantage. For an Alberta business, the opportunity is clear: prove your claim and Activate Your Competitive Advantage.
Jon Dziadyk is the Executive Director of Alberta Certified. He is a former Edmonton city councillor and former Chief of Staff to Alberta’s Minister of Affordability and Utilities.
This column is sponsored content.