DZIADYK: ‘Buy local’ needs a definition — and proof

Jon Dziadyk is the Executive Director of Alberta Certified. He is a former Edmonton city councillor and former Chief of Staff to Alberta’s Minister of Affordability and Utilities.

Albertans want to support Alberta businesses. Governments encourage it, customers ask for it, and companies advertise it.

But “buy local” currently means almost anything. Many businesses describe themselves as local, but the term can mean very different things.

Local might refer to a storefront in Calgary, an Alberta resident owning a national franchise, or an out-of-province company operating here. None of those facts establishes that the business is actually Alberta-owned and operated. Without a common definition, ownership threshold, operational standard, or independent verifier, buyers are left to rely largely on marketing claims. And marketing is often intended to deceive.

Without standards or metrics, “buy local” remains a slogan. Buyers cannot confidently act on it, and genuinely Alberta-owned businesses must compete against companies claiming the same advantage without proving it.

That is an economic problem — especially now.

Recently, the United States imposed 50% tariffs on $27.6 billion of Canadian goods. Energy and potash were excluded from the latest American measures, but Alberta manufacturers, agricultural processors, and other businesses remain exposed to higher costs and disrupted relationships.