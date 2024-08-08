Opinion

EDITORIAL: 900 days and innocent, a full public inquiry is needed for Coutts

The verdict is welcome but it took more than 900 days to get it.
Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick
Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick Courtesy Bridge City News/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Coutts Border Blockade
Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert
More than 900 days without bail
Two found not guilty of main charges

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news