EDITORIAL: John Rustad must step down

When British Columbians headed to the polls on October 19, 2024, it had been over 40 years since an MLA running under the Conservative banner won an election in the province.Even the Social Credit Party — which was the closest thing to a traditionally conservative force in BC — last saw success in 1991 when it secured one seat in the legislature.During the following three decades, while the Conservative Party of BC existed only in theory, the centre-right BC Liberals and centre-left BC NDP took turns governing, the latter slowly eroding the early success of the former. In 2022, as the BC Liberals were trying to turn things around, they booted longtime MLA John Rustad from caucus over his disagreement with official climate change orthodoxy. Little did they know that would be the beginning of the end of the party, and the first step towards a new era in BC politics.After sitting as an independent for six months, Rustad announced he was joining the BC Conservatives, and a short time later, he became leader of the party.In an effort to distance themselves from the federal brand, the BC Liberals were renamed BC United. That change failed to bring with it any meaningful change in support..Later that year, BC United MLA Bruce Banman crossed the floor and joined Rustad, giving the BC Conservatives official party status. That opened the floodgates; numerous disenchanted MLAs began hopping over to the party billing itself as the true blue alternative. With just two months to go before the 2024 election, the BC Conservatives were trouncing BC United in the polls, proving to be the only real hope to defeat the BC NDP. Rustad put together a slate of candidates that consisted of both BC United incumbents and political newcomers hungry for change. In riding after riding during the campaign, the BC Conservatives proved themselves worthy, and as results began flowing in on election night, it became clear that the political winds were shifting.Across BC, career politicians with establishment backing were ousted by first-timers relying on grassroots support. No less than 10 BC NDP seats were flipped.While the BC NDP emerged victorious with a razor thin majority, the BC Conservatives were the true success story. Under Rustad, the party had gone from obscurity to winning 44 seats and becoming the official opposition. .That's no small feat, and much of the praise can be directed at Rustad.The honeymoon phase did not last long, however, and just as quickly as the party had come together, it began to fall apart. Shortly after the spring session kicked off, internal tensions boiled to the surface for all to see. In March, MLA Dallas Brodie was ejected from caucus over disagreements on the issue of residential schools. Jordan Kealy and Tara Armstrong then left of their own accord, with the latter calling Brodie's ousting "just the tip of the iceberg."She accused Rustad of having "abandoned the truth and his moral compass in a quest for power," and suggested "he will end up with neither."Prophetic.Since then, Brodie and Armstrong have started their own party, OneBC, which has surged in popularity among the further-right faction of the BC Conservatives' base. Elenore Sturko and Amelia Boultbee, meanwhile, have joined Kealy as independents. .For every legislative move the party has made forward, a scandal or controversy has set them two steps back. Without fail, the trail of breadcrumbs has led back to Rustad.He has faced allegations of packing the party's annual general meeting with people to vote for his slate of candidates, and relying on fraudulent memberships to pass a leadership review — which had a measly 15% turnout — and that's just on the external front.Internally, he's been accused of going through MLAs phones, stifling debate, and creating an environment that has allowed rifts to grow.Over the past few months, whispers of discontent have gradually turned into roaring cries for change. Among caucus, staff, and party supporters, the message has become impossible to ignore: Rustad needs to go.In the face of growing opposition, Rustad has turned a blind eye, acting as if it's business as usual while the party he helped build implodes around him. He's the "this is fine" meme personified. By refusing to step down, he is essentially ensuring another four years of BC NDP rule, with an even stronger mandate than last time..Resigning would be the noble thing to do. While people often venerate leaders who stay and battle to the last breath regardless of the outcome, the true heroes of history are those who put their egos aside and pass the baton to successors who can secure the fight for the greater good.In Alberta, for example, Brian Jean had helped save the Wildrose after the calamitous mass floor crossing in December 2014, leading it back to an even stronger second place in an election just months later. But he had taken the party as far as he could. In the end, he stepped aside for his party to join with the PCs and form the United Conservative Party and defeat the NDP. Rustad has accomplished much for the BC Conservatives and for all British Columbians, but he has taken it as far as he can. He has fought the good fight, but his fight is done. Winners know when to quit, and it's clearer than ever that it's time for Rustad to step down.