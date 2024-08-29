Opinion

EISEN/HILL: B.C. taxpayers desperately need new fiscal approach from government

BC has been 'spending the family silver'
BC Premier David Eby with Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada
BC Premier David Eby with Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of CanadaBen Nelms CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Premier David Eby’s NDP BC government
BC should be saving the resource revenue
Massive debt accumulating in BC

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news