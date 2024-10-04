ELLIS: Who picks up the pieces after serious crime blows up your life?

Mike Ellis is Minister of Public Safety and Emergency ServicesDealing with the aftermath of a crime can be challenging for victims, and everyone’s journey to recovery is different. Alberta’s government is committed to making sure victims get the support they need, which is why we are changing how victim services currently operates to ensure every Albertan in every corner of the province will have access to the help they need when they need it. Alberta’s government decision to overhaul the Victim Services Unit (VSU) model, with its 60 detachment-based and locally governed units, was made with careful consideration of the current challenges facing the system. A comprehensive review of the current system — one that included discussions with 150 stakeholder groups — identified inconsistencies and gaps in services that had been developing over a long period of time and needed to be addressed. Under the old model, 14 areas had no local victim services unit, which is why the new model being implemented by Alberta’s government ensures every RCMP detachment in the province will have access to consistent victim services. That means if you were a victim of crime in a certain part of Alberta, you had no service. This was unacceptable. Also, under the old model, each unit was operated by an independent society, which resulted in a lack of integration and resource-sharing. Under the new model, regional governance will ensure each community can draw on resources to keep their public services stable and consistent. To address these issues, we're moving towards a regional governance model with four integrated Regional Victim Serving Societies. These regional societies will help victims by increasing the reliability of support across the province. This means that victims will have access to stable and consistent levels of care and assistance, regardless of their location. It’s a new approach that will allow for greater flexibility to deliver services at the community level where they are needed most. With a renewed focus on the needs of victims, this approach will streamline operations, foster collaboration both within and across regions, and ensure all Albertans have fair access to critical victim services. As well, the changes mean that the total number of frontline employees will increase from 130 to 153, and both frontline employees and local volunteer advocates will have the resources and training necessary to better serve victims in their communities. The regional societies are independent, and they make their own staffing decisions for the units in their regions. The primary goal of these changes is to ensure that victims and survivors have access to the supports they need to recover and rebuild their lives in the aftermath of a crime or tragedy. I have met with many municipalities and the Rural Municipalities of Alberta, and we have incorporated feedback into the redesign. Airdrie Mayor Peter Brown supported the redesign and said, “We look forward to working with the new team, providing the same efficient, caring and compassionate service that supports our community at their most vulnerable times.” Mayor Megan Hanson, from the Town of Sylvan Lake told me the redesign is a “Much-needed change.” She said, "Under the previous Victims Services model, staff and volunteers in Sylvan Lake tried valiantly to provide and maintain supports for victims of crime but lacked adequate supports This shift to a new model is a positive and much-needed change for our community. A regional model helps to pool resources and gives us confidence that victims in Sylvan Lake and across Alberta will receive the help they truly deserve.” Alberta’s government is taking action so every community across our province will have access to the services and support. To those who are victims of crime or tragedy, Alberta’s government will be there regardless of where you live.Mike Ellis is Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services.