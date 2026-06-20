Opinion

ESMAIL / MOIR: Alberta’s latest reform will improve healthcare despite spurious claims from opponents

Patient-focused funding has reduced wait times and improved care in top-performing universal healthcare systems worldwide. Why are Alberta’s opponents still fearmongering about reform?
Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Hospital and Surgical Services of Alberta Adriana LeGrange in Calgary on June 1, 2026.
Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Hospital and Surgical Services of Alberta Adriana LeGrange in Calgary on June 1, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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