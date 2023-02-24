Boeing Poseidon P-8 Maritime Patrol aircraft.

Boeing P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

 Boeing

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand is reportedly pushing for a $9 billion sole-sourced order for Boeing P-8 Poseidon aircraft to replace Canada’s aging CP-140 Aurora maritime patrol aircraft. An industry source believes the decision could be formally announced in March.

The main reason given for a sole-source purchase is Boeing Canada’s claim that the P-8 production line is running out of orders and will shut down in 2025. This was repeated in a December interview with Skies magazine by the Commanding Officer of the RCAF, Lt. General Kenny: “We’re looking at what the viable options are. As you laid out, we recognize that the P-8 line will close in the coming years, and we’re looking at what other industry options exist. The CMMA project was projected to be in the 2030s for IOC (Initial Operating Capability) and FOC (Full Operating Capability).”

Left Coast
Left Coast

It's not like Justin ever ran a business . . . or led a Corporation . . . he is still a vacuous Trust Funder who never had a clue.

I remember how Trump & his team played the Dumb Canooks with the US/Mexico Trade pac . . . Freeland & Trudoe were schooled & taken to the cleaners.

Report Add Reply
GW Epema
GW Epema

Bombardier is no angel when it comes to on time and on budget delivery. Maybe their act has been cleaned up since Airbus bought them out. As far as the CP 140 replacement goes, the aircraft that best meets the RCAF's operational requirements should be chosen. Unfortunately, the politics of the moment will be the deciding factor, and the system chosen will, virtually guaranteed, be late and over budget. On a separate issue, will there be enough pilots and maintainers to keep the plane in the air?

Report Add Reply
eldon628
eldon628

Playing Trudeau for a fool is one of the easiest things Boeing could do. I have to wonder what was in it for Trudeau. This is by far the most traitorous, corrupt government Canada has ever had.

High time our rcmp/military defend our Country by removing and prosecuting Trudeau and crew.

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

Playing Trudeau for a fool is a very low bar! Trudeau's ineptitude is epic.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Sole source contracts are the path of lest effort. Works swimingly for the corrupt, lazy and incompetent Trudeau ministers.

Report Add Reply

