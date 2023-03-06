Columnist

"What constitutes truth? Is it for the government to say?"

In Calgary you run the risk of a $500 fine for expressing an opinion in a public place that someone else finds offensive. Under the amended “Public Behaviour Bylaw” 54M2006, the City has made it an offence to “communicate with a person in a manner that could reasonably cause offence or humiliation.” You could even be found guilty if nobody actually felt offended or humiliated, because this law prohibits speech that “could reasonably cause” such feelings — whether someone felt them or not.

Bylaw54M2006 directly prohibits the peaceful expression of opinions that a listener or viewer could perceive as offensive or humiliating. For example, if a drag queen who reads books to young children feels “humiliated” or “offended” by someone speaking out against the sexualization of children, the advocate for children’s innocence is guilty of “harassment.”

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

John, Canada hasn’t been a free society for some time now. Unfortunately, this law will remain in place indefinitely and be expanded to all jurisdictions because the courts will do nothing to stop it if ever asked to.

northrungrader
northrungrader

I guess I will have to visit Calgary during the next union strike. Because unions making money off the labour of others deeply offends me. I will expect thousands of tickets issued.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Of course you already know that this law only works against persons who are not woke and don’t vote Liberal or NDP.

northrungrader
northrungrader

You are probably correct, I guess it's time for them to fiddle while Rome burns, hopefully to the ground. Western Standard, you had better move out of Calgary before Cory has his next show, imagine the lists of hurt snowflakes reporting you to your local gestapo.

