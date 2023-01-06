John Carpay at Spy Hill

Free speech crusader John Carpay, President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom, poses outside the Spyhill Arrest Processing Facility.

Although my 23 hours in a Calgary jail on December 30-31 were unpleasant, many Canadians — including Tamara Lich, Pastor Timothy Stephens, Pastor James Coates, Pastor Tobias Tissen and Pastor Art Pawlowski — have suffered far, far worse.

On Friday December 30, I was working at my office when I received a phone call from Calgary Police Services detective Mark Weir at 1:25 pm informing me that a Canada-wide warrant for my arrest had been issued by Winnipeg Police, with criminal charges arising from events that had taken place more than 17 months earlier.

John Carpay is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He is also President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms and the former Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

PenPen
PenPen

Geez, it took 17 months for them to find something to charge you with? Sounds like someone has a burr under their saddle.

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

Thanks for what you do. One day the good fight will win. The bad uncontrollable babies will have to stand up and take the punishment of their crimes. Till then keep up the good fight.

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

F

Berta baby
Berta baby

If you read these comments. You sir are model of courage and a beacon of hope. Thank you for fighting for the rights and freedoms of all Canadians but especially us Albertans.

Don’t lose hope united we stand!

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

I hate this country so much right now! If I could move I would! I don’t think Canada can be fixed either! It gone just about full communist dictatorship! Alberta needs to separate now! No more waiting around! No more trying to negotiate! No more wasting time and money trying to “fix” Canada. We need to leave communist Canada now!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The actions of these Gestapo is disgusting. Never, and I mean never will I respect another gestapo agent, or give them the time of day. If I see one laying on the side of the road, I will simply drive on by.

