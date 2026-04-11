Opinion

EYRE: Crime and punishment in Canada — how Gladue is harming women

“Colonialism’s legacy has affected Inuit women and girls every bit as much as Inuit men.” Justice Paul Bychok, Nunavut Court of Justice, 2025.
Exterior view of a jail cell door
Exterior view of a jail cell door Courtesy Grant Durr/Unsplash
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Indigenous
Nunavut
Murder
Domestic Abuse
Opinion
Gladue
Opinion Column
Gladue sentencing
reduced sentencing

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