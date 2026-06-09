Opinion

EYRE: Here’s how the notwithstanding clause can save Canadian democracy

“We didn’t want public policy to be dictated or determined by non-elected people,” Peter Lougheed, 1982.
Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms
Canadian Charter of Rights and FreedomsJustice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms
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