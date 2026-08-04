Opinion

EYRE: More headlines than pipelines — how Canadian LNG must make up for lost time

As Germany and Asia line up for Canadian natural gas, years of pipeline delays, regulatory barriers, and political indecision have left Canada scrambling to catch up.
Canada’s first LNG export facility, the Shell-led LNG Canada project in Kitimat, British Columbia.
Canada’s first LNG export facility, the Shell-led LNG Canada project in Kitimat, British Columbia. LNG Canada Inc.
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