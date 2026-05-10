Opinion

EYRE: No more ‘cat’s paw’ for Alberta — Ottawa’s war on energy created the independence movement it fears

In the ’90s, many car decals across the country proclaimed “My Canada includes Quebec.” I haven’t seen any equivalent “My Canada includes Alberta” decals. Have you?
Alberta independence supporters gathered to watch Mitch Sylvestre submit the Stay Free Alberta petition.
Alberta independence supporters gathered to watch Mitch Sylvestre submit the Stay Free Alberta petition. WS: Will Vasseur
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