Opinion

EYRE: ‘Public safety debacle’ — firearms case hits the Supreme Court

Shifting lists and a first-come, first-served buyback leave legal owners guessing.
Canada’s firearms ban faces a Supreme Court challenge as gun owners grapple with shifting rules and uncertain compensation.
Canada’s firearms ban faces a Supreme Court challenge as gun owners grapple with shifting rules and uncertain compensation.Image courtesy of AI
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Firearms
Supreme Court Of Canada
Gun Grab
Opinion
Opinion Column
Canada gun buyback