Carney and Smith sign memorandum of understanding in Calgary.
Carney and Smith sign memorandum of understanding in Calgary. CPAC screenshot
Opinion

EYRE: Read the room, Canada — why the Carney-Smith ‘MOU’ is ‘Mission Outstandingly Unlikely’

MOUs are little more than pinkie promises, which governments sign when they don’t know what else to do.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Danielle Smith
Oil
Pipeline
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
memo of understanding
MOU agreement
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news