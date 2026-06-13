Opinion

EYRE: Suicidal empathy — how the West is ‘dying to be kind’

‘The West’s elitist progressive political class is infected by a mind parasite that causes its empathy module to misfire.’
Dr. Gad Saad
Dr. Gad SaadImage courtesy of X
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Dr. Gad Saad
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