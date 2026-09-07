Opinion

EYRE: Think Gen Z is as smart as previous generations? This quiz may change your mind

A neuroscientist says Gen Z is ‘less cognitively capable’ than earlier generations. From grammar and history to science and vocabulary, here’s the back-to-school test that could prove — or challenge — the claim.
University of Erye
University of EryeImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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