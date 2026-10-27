Opinion

EYRE: Trudeau’s ultimate overreach — the Supreme Court showdown over the Emergencies Act

‘They got us, Bronwyn. We didn’t see them coming after our bank accounts. That’s what scared us into submission.’
Freedom Convoy
Freedom ConvoyImage courtesy of Wiki Commons
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Justin Trudeau
Emergencies Act
Supreme Court Of Canada
Frozen Bank Accounts
Opinion
Opinion Column
Canadian Constitutional Foundation
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