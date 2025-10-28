FARKAS: Freedom without fear: Remembering the 1956 Hungarian Revolution

Jeromy Farkas’ father arrived in 1956 as a refugee. He is the mayor-elect of the City of Calgary.This week marks the sixty-ninth anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution — one of the most extraordinary moments of courage in modern history.Sixty-nine years ago, what began as a peaceful student demonstration in Budapest turned to bloodshed in a single, harrowing instant. The Communist secret police opened fire on the young marchers, killing many on the spot. Their only crime, as journalist Tom Kennedy once wrote, was asking for what every person deserves: a decent life, without fear. It is the kind of existence that many Canadians today are fortunate enough to take for granted..THOMAS: Expect to travel a rocky road on the way to repealing blanket upzoning.Those students’ call for liberty and reform ignited a nationwide uprising against the oppressive regime that had gripped Hungary since the end of the Second World War. For thirteen brief days, Hungarians of every walk of life — workers, teachers, farmers, and soldiers — stood shoulder to shoulder, believing they could reclaim their country’s future.The world watched in awe. The promise of a “Free Hungary” captured hearts far beyond Europe’s borders. But the dream was crushed almost as quickly as it began. The Soviet Red Army, acting in violation of its own assurances and international law, returned with overwhelming force. The streets of Budapest became battlefields. Thousands were killed, many more imprisoned, and hundreds executed in the months that followed..And yet, even in defeat, their defiance changed history. Nearly 200,000 Hungarians fled the country. Among them was my father, who arrived in Alberta as a refugee, penniless but free. Like so many others, he rebuilt his life in a new land that offered safety, dignity, and the chance to contribute. His story — and those of countless others — remind us that Canada’s strength lies in its compassion and openness.The Hungarian Revolution did not succeed in the way its heroes hoped, but its spirit endures. It showed the world that truth can be silenced but never destroyed, and that even failure in the pursuit of freedom leaves an enduring mark on history..MORGAN: It was always about the hostages.The slogan of 1956 was Freedom for All. That ideal belongs not only to Hungarians but to everyone who values democracy and human dignity. It challenges us to defend those principles wherever they are threatened — at home and abroad..This month, Calgarians once again expressed that same belief through our municipal election. Many dedicated candidates stepped forward, united by faith in the promise of this city. The ballots are now cast, but our work as neighbours is only beginning.Building Calgary’s future will require the same courage, hope, and unity that guided those students in 1956 — the belief that ordinary people can achieve something extraordinary together. .OLDCORN: ‘Back to School Act’ puts Alberta students first.Let us move forward with gratitude for the freedoms we enjoy, with humility toward those who earned them, and with a renewed commitment to build a city — and a country — where every person can live a decent life, without fear.Jeromy Farkas’ father arrived in 1956 as a refugee. He is the mayor-elect of the City of Calgary.