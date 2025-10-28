Opinion

FARKAS: Freedom without fear: Remembering the 1956 Hungarian Revolution

Liberty lost, legacy won. The spirit of Hungarian courage lives on in Calgary’s new mayor.
Jeromy Farkas
Jeromy FarkasCourtesy Jeromy Farkas Compaign.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Calgary
Hungary
Jeromy Farkas
Farkas
Opinion
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news