FARROW: What it looks like when queer priorities decide foreign aid programs

Global Affairs Canada promotes birth control, LGBTQ issues and alternative energy in its aid programs to third-world countries. The rationale is that Canada is safer if the world learns Canadian values. Even if these were Canadian values, as opposed to merely the priorities of Canada's Liberal party, it takes a special kind of blindness to lecture the world's poor about carbon emissions when they can't afford fuel. Writer Anna Farrow looks at the pernicious assumptions behind Canadian foreign aid. jovati