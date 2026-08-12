HODGSON: Five attributes make Capitalism & Morality Calgary one of a kind

Fergus Hodgson is the director of Econ Americas and publisher of the Impunity Observer. He has an MBA in finance from Rice University, a BA in economics from Boston University, and a BA in political science from the University of Waikato.On September 11–12, my Econ Americas colleagues and I will host a historic event for the formation of Alberta as a Free Nation: Capitalism & Morality Calgary. We are thrilled with the influential and provocative speakers — 26 at last count — who have accepted our invitations.Beyond content, we are focused on providing a regal venue for a celebratory, refined, and festive occasion. We are requesting at least business-casual attire, and we want attendees to form new friendships and draw optimism and ideas from kindred spirits and freethinkers..My opening presentation on the Saturday morning — ”The Free Nation Project” — will convey in more detail my personal objectives at the heart of C&M Calgary. However, here are the attributes that make this event one of a kind, not just in Alberta or Canada but the entire world. Do not miss out!1. A new nation-state is there for the takingThere is an incredibly rare opening in Alberta to peacefully build a state-of-the-art nation that can lead the world for freedom. The historic nature of this opportunity is difficult to overstate, and it has largely flown under the radar until recently.The good news is that it will flow from the people and values that already characterize patriotic Albertans. C&M Calgary is bringing together key players at the heart of Alberta independence, cultivating the distinct community, and identifying the institutions and strategies we need to prevail.2. We have an unapologetic concern for self-ownershipC&M Calgary is acutely and unashamedly devoted to human freedom, in line with Prairie and Rocky Mountain sensibilities — what I call rugged individualism. The speakers will address this concern from many different angles, spanning free speech and political engagement to bodily autonomy and the parallel economy. Four-time Olympian Lorraine Moller, for example, will tackle psychological resilience.3. All speakers are dangerous to the status quoDisruption is precisely what Canada needs, and there will be no pandering or puffery at C&M Calgary. We have invited speakers who threaten prevailing dogmas and toxic hierarchies. One panel, “Thrive as a Thought Criminal,” features four courageous women: Amy Hamm, Frances Widdowson, Nadine Wellwood, and Moller. The only incumbent elected official will be State Senator Phil Hart, traveling up from Idaho.These disruptive speakers have been persecuted by privileged and dogma-protecting institutions. Detective Helen Grus has been punished for exploring the spike in miscarriages and stillbirths in the wake of COVID-19 vaccines. She will be on hand for a Q&A after the screening of Silencing Detective Grus. Amy Hamm, for daring to reject male entry into female prisons, lost employment as a nurse, and her talk is titled “What to Do about Ideological Bullies.”.4. The focus is on direct personal actionIf you want to complain and go back to watching television, this event is not for you. Everyone will come away from C&M Calgary with answers to the what-can-we-do question. Keynote speaker James Ostrowski literally wrote a book called Direct Citizen Action and popularized the term. One afternoon panel will explore how investors and entrepreneurs can capitalize on a rising and exceptional Alberta. That panel will include crypto analyst Paz Gómez—all the way from Quito, Ecuador.Further, the speakers have already led by example and demonstrated a meaningful impact. Steve “Diabetes Warrior” Cooksey has cured his own diabetes and that of countless others via paleo nutrition. He will release a new book at the event and address how to cut dependence on the medical cartel: Feed Your Body, Starve the Machine.5. Attendees will drive contentSocialization is at the core of C&M Calgary, which has a schedule that blurs the line between guests and speakers. All talks will be concise, typically around ten minutes — allowing time for dynamic panel discussions and breakout sessions. Further, we will have a VIP dinner with Tamara Lich and the speakers. That means an opportunity to prime them on the eve of the forum so they will have audience concerns in mind.I appreciate those who have helped bring this event together and will endeavour to generate value for all attendees. Please get your tickets ASAP at capitalismandmorality.com, and use the FERGUS10 coupon code for a 10% discount. The VIP dinner is capped at 40 tickets for a more intimate occasion, and prices rise as the event approaches, with the first step up after August 12. If you have questions, email contact@econamericas.com. You can also direct message me on X at @FergHodgson.This is a sponsored post.Fergus Hodgson is the director of Econ Americas and publisher of the Impunity Observer. He has an MBA in finance from Rice University, a BA in economics from Boston University, and a BA in political science from the University of Waikato.