Opinion

FERGUSON: Canadians should reject the attempt to minimize their history and culture

There is no need to apologize for Canadian history and culture when it is uniquely exceptional.
Toppled statue of Sir John A Macdonald in Montreal had been standing since 1895.
Toppled statue of Sir John A Macdonald in Montreal had been standing since 1895.Joey Coleman/Flicker Sharealike 2.0
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
History
Opinion
Canadian History
Opinion Column
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news