Opinion

FERGUSON: From campus to society — academic censorship threatens free expression everywhere

From Frances Widdowson's firing to Nova Scotia's courts, the censorship of dissident scholars reveals a crisis in higher education.
France Widdowson
France WiddowsonImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Universities
Freedom Of Speech
Frances Widdowson
Academic Freedom
Opinion
Opinion Column
academic censorship
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