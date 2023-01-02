Smith Notley

Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley 

 Graphic by Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

2022 saw the fall of Jason Kenney, and with it his government's policies of repeated lockdowns and mandates — and it seems, his bark-more-than bite policy toward Ottawa.

The year closes with Alberta's first genuinely populist-conservative government since the second term of Ralph Klein (1997-2001,) and Canada's first-ever openly libertarian premier. 

(2) comments

Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

After 10 years of business in Edmonton, I am forced to sell my business, as taxes have taken everything. I wanted to open a car factory in Acheson, near Edmonton, in Alberta.. With taxes at this level... All my efforts were in vain, here, in Alberta. 24 years of development invested in my new engine technology. The most efficient in the last 150 years. I said this many times before and never got a reply. It seems no one is interested, but in the new green killer. Good luck to you all and suck it up. I am going John Galt. I will not produce anything, anymore. No reason, as it turns to just feed the parasite BEAKS.

Report Add Reply
Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

If only there was a real and viable WEXIT Alberta option. If only we were allowed the same Nationalist options those in Quebec are allowed. Alas that will never be the case in Canada's (Ont/Que's) Confederation.

As it is the options presented are vote for the party that ended Constitutional, Charter and basic human rights, who used paramilitary forces to take over churches and threaten citizens, who targeted Alberta small businesses for destruction, who continues to deny Albertans access to healthcare or the party cheering them on. A very real Hobsons Choice IMO.

Report Add Reply

