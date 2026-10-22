Opinion

FILDEBRANDT: Alberta sovereigntists must think long & hard about what comes next

"Before taking the radical action of breaking away from a country with which most of us still feel a deep attachment, Alberta must work in good faith toward substantial constitutional reform."
Derek Fildebrandt
Derek FildebrandtImage courtesy of ChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Danielle Smith
United Conservative Party
Independence
Opinion
Western
Opinion Column
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news