Opinion

FILDEBRANDT: Bertasplaining independence to the Rest of Canada

Eastern pundits love to lecture the West, but the Rest of Canada refuses to see how self-sabotage is driving Alberta toward the exit.
Alberta and the rest of Canada
Alberta and the rest of CanadaImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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