Opinion

FILDEBRANDT: Dark questions in the Trump assassination plot

I’m trying really hard right now not to put on my Alex Jones tinfoil hat
Turning his head likely saved Trump's life. Watch the Hannaford show at 19:00, on July 15th, 2024, where Nigel Hannaford and Derek Fildebrandt discuss what happened to Donald Trump on Saturday.
Turning his head likely saved Trump's life. Watch the Hannaford show at 19:00, on July 15th, 2024, where Nigel Hannaford and Derek Fildebrandt discuss what happened to Donald Trump on Saturday.FOX News screen shot
Loading content, please wait...
Us Secret Service
Thomas Matthew Crooks
Thomas Matthew Crooks is surely the worst sniper in history.
US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news