Derek Fildebrandt is Publisher, President & CEO of Western Standard New Media Corp. based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served from 2015-2019 as an Alberta MLA & Wildrose finance critic. From 2009-2014 he worked for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Alberta Sheriffs being added to Calgary to help with social disorder

Are the Alberta sheriffs the embryo form of the promised Alberta police service? Or has the whole scheme been tossed? A statement by Finance Minister Travis Toews that an Alberta police service was "off the table" has since been walked back, but the question remains, 'Will Premier Smith follow through on this key leadership promise?'

I suppose it was inevitable. Alberta's Premier Danielle Smith's revolutionary new government is showing increasing signs of adapting to the traditional Canadian politics of a more bland, milquetoast centrism. 

There were signs of it early on, as the vaunted Sovereignty Act was watered down from its original defiant purpose into the largely symbolic 'Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act'. It felt good to pass the bill as a metaphorical middle finger to Ottawa, but most of us knew in our guts that it represented a significant climb down from the legislation as it was originally proposed. 

guest310
guest310

Will you folks at WS give find something else to write about , election to win first then we'll see, my guess will be back on table. For now shut up about it

guest688
guest688

Guest 310 I believe you are 1000% correct in your assessment, and thank you for making your thoughts clear! As for WS I might have framed my thinking a little differently something like PLEASE GROW A BRAIN! SOON!

As for AB Sovereignty and Person One with respect lets put on our big girl panties. Even in Saskatchewan we can see an Alberta provincial police force is an election issue that the NDP can pursue the UCP.

john.lankers
john.lankers

Agreed, now is not the time to poke the bear.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Independence Party of Alberta! Pastor Arthur was persecuted by the UCP regime. A credible man worth supporting.

Smith breaking promises is not surprising at all. She is doing what I expected her to do unfortunately I was really hoping I was wrong, but it certainly doesn't look that way thus far.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Here we go again.

