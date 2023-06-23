Newsroom circa 1900

The newsroom... circa 1900. Freedom and democracy cannot flourish without a free press. In Canada today, the Trudeau subsidises the legacy media to the disadvantage of competing new media.

 New Orleans Times Picayune Wiki Commons

The bastards did it. The Liberal-NDP bloc of the House of Commons passed Bill C-18, the Online News Act, disregarding thoughtful amendments made to it by the Senate. 

For those not following every twist and turn of Big Media's latest shakedown, the Online News Act was designed to pilfer money from Facebook and Google for those companies making news content available to readers. Yeah, doesn't make sense to me either. 

Tags

(8) comments

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

For what it’s worth, Derek, it is my opinion that you should stay the course. Avoid government bribes and continue to publish your first-rate news articles. I acknowledge that my opinion is offered with full awareness that I don’t have a horse in the race. But, to continue the metaphor, I like racing. Which makes me protective of my favorite [news] horse. Since the beginning, I’ve promoted Western Standard as the premier source for timely, well written, and unbiased news. And, I believe that I am responsible for a number of new subscriptions. Having said this, I encourage all Western Standard readers to do likewise and tell your friends and family, people at the coffee shop or grocery store, and anybody else who will listen about the value of a Western Standard subscription.

Report Add Reply
oulananj
oulananj

Can province help?

Report Add Reply
oulananj
oulananj

Take the money and continue doing what you are doing. The only problem is that you won't be able to have those money for long unless you bend over to blackface. They will disqualify you quickly.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

good, you can use the word b*****ds..and they are...but WE can't...really???

Report Add Reply
D&J
D&J

Maybe Mr. Leon Musk can offer advice.

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

If the censor pawns dictate what you can and cannot publish what is the point. If they do not then jump on board. My opinion is my own as ON and QC dictate all government musings and legislation. I hate that my tax dollars are used recklessly and needlessly, but, my opinion is mute under the current system.

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

Raise your rates. I have no problem paying a bit extra. My business is thriving and it’s solely by handshaking. Western Standard needs to look at other ways of marketing.

Report Add Reply
oulananj
oulananj

Maybe not raised for everyone but create some executive subscription. Where subscribers can intercut with journalists. Me thinking...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.