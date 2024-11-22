Opinion

FILDEBRANDT: Justice has won. Weaponizing the system against me has failed

Innocent on all counts
Western Standard Publisher Derek Fildebrandt, moments after being declared innocent on all counts, Friday
Western Standard Publisher Derek Fildebrandt, moments after being declared innocent on all counts, Friday
Fildebrandt not guilty on charges of uttering threats
Fildebrandt waved a walking cane, not a shotgun.

