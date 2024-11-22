FILDEBRANDT: Justice has won. Weaponizing the system against me has failed

Today, justice was done. Judge Allan Fradsham came to the clear and obvious conclusion that no threat was made when I told vandals to get off my property and I called the police.After many tens of thousands of tax dollars and my own money have been wasted, the courts agree that my walking cane was, in fact, not a shotgun.The vandals all admitted in court to debriefing and colluding in their story with one another before giving statements to the police. The people who called the police made clear statements that they knew me, knew where I lived, hated me, and detested my political views.What remains of concern to me is how these trivial circumstances led to the gross waste of my time and money, police resources, the court’s time, and the resources of the Crown prosecutor.The latter is of particular importance: claiming to be understaffed, the police and Crown prosecutor regularly let real criminals walk free without trial, or sometimes even charges. And yet, an incident in which I wave my walking cane at vandals on my front lawn and confront them later on the street merits the attention of this office for seven months?It is hard to escape the suspicion that the whole thing was politically motivated.After all, my newspaper, the Western Standard, has often been critical of city leadership in general and of the actions of the Calgary Police Service during COVID lockdowns in particular.I will, therefore, be demanding a review of who instructed the Calgary Police Service — weeks after the incident was cleared by front-line police officers — to launch proceedings against me.For, real threats did take place. Later, during the evening of the vandalization of my property, two men came to my home and repeatedly threatened to attack me with my family present. Immediately after the press got a hold of the story on June 6, a man named Ben Watson sent me a written death threat. In both cases, the Calgary Police Service declined to act, even when provided with incontrovertible evidence. Both were clear cases of illegal threats with clear evidence, yet no action was taken.Further, various people have made defamatory comments toward me on social media. You are about to be sued.This ordeal has cost me a lot of money, hurt my family, and distracted me from the important work that I and my staff are doing at the Western Standard.This failed character assassination is over.The response to it is just beginning.