RCMP Crown Victoria on Parliament Hill, 2013. Changing times in Canada have been a challenge to the traditional community policing role undertaken by the RCMP. Writer Doug Firby argues that the RCMP should relinquish that role to local forces and refocus on national challenges.

 Matti Blume Wiki Commons

Fierce debates are taking place across Canada over whether the RCMP can be counted on to protect public safety in our towns, indigenous communities and even some provinces. Yet stubborn resistance to pursuing a safer and more accountable path—local and provincial police forces—persists.

Crime is rising, especially in rural areas and small towns. Statistics Canada’s crime severity index was 33 per cent higher in rural areas than urban ones in 2021. A series of disastrous failures, public scandals and instances of bureaucratic paralysis have shown beyond doubt that the once-legendary Royal Canadian Mounted Police can no longer provide the kind of proactive community policing we need to fight rapidly evolving and complex criminal activity.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Having a police officer who knows the local residents and is known by the local residents will keep them more honest. Having Ottawa, then the Union, then the province, then the community, with the residents as the lowest priority is not working.

