Gage Haubrich is the Prairie Director and Ethan Fisher is junior legal counsel for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.Taxpayers pay the bills, and they deserve to know how their politicians are spending their tax dollars.That statement shouldn’t be a partisan issue.That’s why all Saskatchewan politicians should support Sask NDP MLA Jordan McPhail’s private member’s bill, Bill 638, which would overhaul the freedom-of-information (FOI) law and make the Saskatchewan government more transparent.FOI requests are one of the ways that journalists and the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) dig up wasteful government spending. For example, without an FOI request, taxpayers wouldn’t know that Saskatchewan politicians wasted $17,401 in taxpayer money on two flights between Regina and Saskatoon.Here’s how the FOI system is supposed to work: you request specific sets of records, and the government agency responsible sends the documents. If the government withholds information, you can then make a complaint to the information and privacy commissioner. That’s the independent official who makes sure that the government is following FOI law.That system is great when it works, but that’s not always the case. Bill 638 plugs a lot of holes in the system.While filing an FOI request to the Saskatchewan government is free, the government can make you pay fees for going through any records. The CTF was hit with nearly $12,000 in search fees for a request about municipal financial statements. The Saskatchewan NDP was quoted more than $100,000 to receive records about the government’s water policy.Processing fees are meant to cover the staffing costs of searching for the records. But they can also be used to block unwanted requests. Bill 638 would remove those fees..Then there’s the information commissioner. The commissioner is supposed to make sure that the government plays by the rules. If you believe the government is unfairly redacting information or delaying your request, for example, you can complain to the commissioner.The commissioner then makes a ruling on your complaint and a recommendation on what to do next. But in Saskatchewan, the commissioner’s rulings are only recommendations. That means the government can ignore them.That’s about as useful as a ref who can only suggest penalties.A full 15% of recommendations were totally ignored by the government last year. Another 7% had only partial compliance.Fifteen percent isn’t a majority, but it should make you think about what the government isn’t telling taxpayers when it completely refuses to listen to the commissioner’s ruling.Bill 638 would give the commissioner the ability to make legal orders, not just recommendations. That means the government would have to listen or face legal consequences. Five other provinces and the federal government give their commissioners the same power. The commissioner has also been asking for this change.The bill would also add a public interest override to the current FOI law. What that would do is essentially tilt the law in favour of taxpayers because it allows requesters to make the straightforward argument that if it’s information the public should know, it should be released. British Columbia has a similar provision in its law.The bill would also mandate that completed FOI request responses be posted publicly on a government website. The federal government already does this. There’s a good chance that if you’re wondering about something, someone else is too. And not every FOI requester has the time and skills necessary to publish the answers they get, even if the topic is a matter of public interest.None of these changes will break the system. Bill 638 takes the best practices from across the country and brings them to Saskatchewan. It’s asking the smart kid for help with your homework.Saskatchewanians deserve a transparent and accountable government. Bill 638 would put us closer to that. All politicians in the legislature need to support it.Gage Haubrich is the Prairie Director and Ethan Fisher is junior legal counsel for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.