Opinion

FLANAGAN: Challenging the narrative of unmarked graves

Professor Tom Flanagan — "So, here we are. A narrative about genocide in residential schools has become firmly established in the public domain without the need for actual evidence or rigorous scrutiny. And anyone who questions any part of this story is labelled a “denialist” and possibly threatened with criminal prosecution."
Professor Tom Flanagan — "So, here we are. A narrative about genocide in residential schools has become firmly established in the public domain without the need for actual evidence or rigorous scrutiny. And anyone who questions any part of this story is labelled a “denialist” and possibly threatened with criminal prosecution."Contributed
Loading content, please wait...
Kamloops Indian Residential School
Tom Flanagan
Grave error

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news