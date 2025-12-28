Kamloops Residential School
Kamloops Residential SchoolWS Files
Opinion

FLANAGAN: If you've got nothing to hide, why the secrecy?

No unmarked graves of children linked to residential schools have been found anywhere in Canada. None, zero, nada.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Kamloops
Residential School
Freedom Of Information
Secrecy
Opinion
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news