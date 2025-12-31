Opinion

FLANAGAN: Learning the truth about ‘children’s graves’ and residential schools is more important than ever

No bodies, no excavations, no retractions. How Canada got the residential school story so wrong.
Kamloops Residential School
Kamloops Residential SchoolWS Files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Residential Schools
Kamloops Indian Residential School
Book
Opinion
Opinion Column
children graves
mass graves hoax

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news