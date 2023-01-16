Star Blanket Cree Nation Press Conference
Image courtesy of Star Blanket Cree Nation

On January 12, 2023, the Star Blanket Cree Nation announced that the use of ground penetrating radar on 55 acres of reserve land had detected over 2000 “soil anomalies,” some of which could be unmarked graves of children who had attended the Lebret residential school. This tentative finding was reinforced by presentation of a child’s jawbone, which investigator Sheldon Poitras called “physical proof of an unmarked grave.” Federal Crown-Indigenous Affairs Minister Marc Miller echoed Poitras, calling the bone the first example of verified human remains found at a residential school site. And, of course, sympathetic media figures hyped the discovery even further in their columns.

But before jumping to conclusions, it would be well to exercise caution in evaluating the jawbone. Remember that two bones —a juvenile tooth and a rib — were cited as evidence in June 2021, when the Tk ’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc (Kamloops) First Nation announced that 215 unmarked graves had been found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. But the tooth was later revealed to be not human, while the so-called rib bone, which had been found by a tourist, has disappeared without being authenticated.

