FLANAGAN: NDP tries to rush First Nations veto over BC development

BC Premier David Eby was sworn in as BC premier in November 2022, at a community centre belonging to the Musqueam Indian Band. A symbolic act, it was the first time in BC's history that such a location had been chosen, rather than Government House in Victoria. Eby is shown here receiving a ceremonial blanket. Professor Tom Flanagan observes that his government appears to be now rushing through reforms to the provincial Land Act that give BC's indigenous people an effective veto over economic development Ben Nelms Courtesy CBC