FLANAGAN: Shovelling money into the bottomless pit

When Justin Trudeau came to power in 2015, he memorably said that the welfare of indigenous Canadians was his highest priority. He certainly has delivered on his promise, at least in terms of shovelling out money.During his 10 years in office, budgeted indigenous spending has approximately tripled, from about $11 billion to almost $33 billion. Prime Minister Trudeau's instruction to the Department of Justice to negotiate rather than litigate class actions has resulted in paying tens of billions of dollars to indigenous claimants over alleged wrongs in education and other social services. And his government has settled specific claims — alleged violations of treaty terms or of the Indian Act — at four times the previous rate, resulting in the award of at least an additional $10 billion to First Nations government.But has this avalanche of money really helped First Nations people living on reserves, who are the poorest segment of Canadian society?One indicator suggests the answer is yes. The gap between reserves and other communities — as measured by the Community Well-Being Index (CWB,) a composite of income, employment, housing and education — fell from 19 to 16 points from 2016 to 2021. But closer analysis shows that the reduction in the gap, although real, cannot be due to the additional spending described above.The gain in First Nations CWB is due mainly to an increase in the income component of the CWB. But almost all of the federal spending on First Nations, class-action settlements and specific claims do not provide taxable income to First Nations people. Rather, the increase in income documented by the CWB comes from the greatly increased payments legislated by the Liberals in the form of the Canada Child Benefit (CCB.) First Nations people have a higher birth rate than other Canadians, so they have more children and receive more (on average) from the Canada Child Benefit. Also, they have lower income on average than other Canadians, so the value of the CCB is higher than comparable non-indigenous families. The result? A gain in income relative to other Canadians, and thus a narrowing of the CWB gap between First Nations and other communities.There's an important lesson here. Tens of billions in additional budgetary spending and legal settlements did not move the needle. What did lead to a measurable improvement was legislation creating financial benefits for all eligible Canadian families with children regardless of race. Racially inspired policies are terrible for many reasons, especially because they rarely achieve their goals in practise. If we want to improve life for First Nations people, we should increase opportunities for Canadians of all racial backgrounds and not enact racially targeted policies.Moreover, racial policies are also fraught with unintended consequences. In this case, the flood of federal money has made First Nations more dependent rather than less dependent on government. In fact, from 2018 to 2022, "Own Source Revenue" (business earnings plus property taxes and fees) among First Nations bands increased — but not as much as transfers from government. The result? Greater dependency on government transfers.This finding is not just a statistical oddity. Previous research has shown that First Nations who are relatively less dependent on government transfers tend to achieve higher living standards (again, as measured by the CWB index.) Thus, the increase in dependency presided over by the Trudeau government does not augur well for the future.One qualification: this finding is not as robust as I would like because the number of band governments filing reports on their finances has drastically declined. Of 630 First Nation governments, only 260 filed audited statements for fiscal 2022. All First Nations are theoretically obliged by the First Nations Financial Transparency Act, 2013, to publish such statements, but the Trudeau government announced there would be no penalties for non-compliance, leading to a precipitous decline in reporting.This is a shame, because First Nations, as they often insist, are governments, not private organizations. And like other governments, they should make their affairs visible to the public. Also, most of their income comes from Canadian taxpayers. Both band members and other Canadians have a right to know how much money they receive, how it's being spent and whether it's achieving its intended goals.Tom Flanagan is professor emeritus of political science at the University of Calgary and senior fellow of the Fraser Institute.