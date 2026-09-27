Opinion

FLANAGAN: The goddess that failed — feminism’s unending war on men, families, and civilization itself

Unmasking the radical roots of a movement that prioritizes ideology over basic human empathy.
The Goddess That Failed book cover
The Goddess That Failed book coverImage courtesy of Janice Fiamengo
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Feminism
Opinion
Opinion Column
Book Review
Lindsay Clancy
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news