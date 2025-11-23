Opinion

FLANAGAN: The payout path for indigenous claims is now national policy

Ottawa’s refusal to test indigenous claims in court is fuelling a billion-dollar wave of settlements and legal copycats.
Indigenous people counting money
Indigenous people counting moneyImage courtesy of Grok
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Indigenous
Federal Government
Indian Residential School
Opinion
Payouts
Opinion Column
indigenous payouts

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news