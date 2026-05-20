Opinion

FLANAGAN: The residential schools ‘graves’ narrative lives on — despite zero verified finds

Five years after Kamloops, new “potential graves” discoveries are reviving a national scandal built on speculation, radar anomalies, and taxpayer-funded searches.
Indigenous children at a residential school, 1950s.
Indigenous children at a residential school, 1950s. Western Standard files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Residential Schools
Opinion
Opinion Column
Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news