Opinion

FLANAGAN: When universities surrender to ‘Loudmouth’ and ‘Waterboy’

A vocal minority used obscenities and physical assault to shut down a sanctioned university debate on Indian Residential Schools.
A masked individual pours water on the head of Dr. Tom Flanagan at a residential school campus discussion.
A masked individual pours water on the head of Dr. Tom Flanagan at a residential school campus discussion.Image courtesy of X/FreeSpeech_CAN
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Indigenous
University Of Calgary
Free Speech
Debate
Indian Residential Schools
Opinion
Opinion Column
university debate
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news